Wednesday, July 29th, 2020  
Premiere: Cayucas Share New Track “Lonely Without You” and Live Performance Video

Blue Summer Due Out September 25 via Park the Van

Jul 29, 2020 By Stephen Axeman Photography by Cara Robbins
East LA-based indie-pop duo Cayucas (aka twin brothers Ben and Zach Yudin) have shared their new single, "Lonely Without You," off of their forthcoming LP, Blue Summer, due out September 25 via Park the Van, and we are pleased to premiere it. The band have also shared a live acoustic video performance of the song produced by The Wild Honey Pie. Check out the track, as well as live video below.

A press release for the track included this statement from the Zach Yudin: “We had this mantra: Back to the beach. That kickstarted the creative process. We were listening to a ton of Beach Boys music, fantasizing about living coastal again, and writing songs reminiscent of the original demos I wrote for Cayucas back in 2011—that’s kind of our base. For the first time in a while that idea felt really fresh and exciting; let’s go back to what really worked for us as songwriters and felt special, and what was most authentic for who we are as artists."

Park The Van · "Lonely Without You" by Cayucas

