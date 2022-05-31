News

Premiere: Certainly So Share Early Listen to New Single “Fool’s Gold” Sophomore Album Dreams of Green Out July 1st

Photography by Jackson Ross



This summer, Birmingham-based indie folk outfit Certainly So are back with their sophomore album, Dreams of Green. Envisioned as a companion “mini-album” to their 2021 debut, Future Self Only Dreams, Certainly So, have crafted another record full of breezy summer joy and infectious warmth. The band announced the record earlier this month with their lead single “Daydreams,” and later this week they are releasing another new single from the record, “Fool’s Gold.” You can get an early listen to the track below, premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Fool’s Gold,” the band delivers a perfectly balanced dose of sweet melodicism and summertime blues. The band’s sun-lit acoustic tones, winsome harmonies, and bright pop melodies combine for a welcome burst of indie folk charm. However, the lyrics instead see the band pining for a lover in the aftermath of a one-night stand. The band imbues the song’s warmth with an underlying longing as they confess their love for a person who won’t reciprocate一“‘Cause in the morning/When there’s no you/I just can’t play the game/Like you do/Nice to know you/I can’t control you/You know I’d still have you any day.”

Colby Wilson says of the track, “‘Fool’s Gold’ is actually the second song that Tanner [Gray] and I wrote after he moved back to Birmingham — it’s also the first song we ever demo recorded. We originally tracked it at East Avalon Recording in Muscle Shoals for our first album, Future Self Only Dreams, but it never sounded right to us. Maybe we just didn’t know what we were doing until the second song! Either way, it ended up fitting the Dreams of Green soundtrack better. As far as the substance of the song, we are just over-dramatizing a one night stand.”

Check out the song early below. Dreams of Green is out everywhere on July 1st.