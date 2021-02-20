News

Premiere: Chaos Chaos Debuts New Single “Eternal” Ethical Plum Coming This Fall

Photography by Danny Scott Lane



L.A. electro pop duo Chaos Chaos have returned with their latest single “Eternal.” First formed in Seattle under the name Smoosh, the duo, consisting of sisters Asy and Chloe Saavedra, took their current name in 2012 before releasing their full-length debut in 2018. The duo’s upcoming sophomore record, Ethical Plum is envisioned as a multi-media anthology series with each song and music video acting as an “episode.” Their new single and first episode “Eternal” is out now, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Eternal” reintroduces Chaos Chaos with all of the duo’s trademark wild production, and effects-laden vocals. True to the duo’s name, pitched-up vocals, blown-out percussion, and moody synths take the song down a chaotic turn, marrying the heartbroken lyrics with a manic instrumental approach. Meanwhile, sharp hooks meet offbeat production, retaining an undeniable pop quality despite the moody presentation. The accompanying video, set in an equally moody cyperpunk future is the first animated taste of Ethical Plum’s visual side. Fortunately, the visuals are just as frenzied and distinctive as the duo’s music, melting into a demonic acid trip through hell in the mid-section.

Asy says of the song, “I initially wrote this song after a really bad insane break up...Some of the experiences felt too crazy to sing about directly — I was too close to it all. When I sing about stuff and I don’t want people to know what I’m saying, I’ll scream it, or drench it in effects...This song and video is more of a cathartic expression of one shade of feelings post-breakup and it’s aware that it’s a temporary perspective on the experience.”

“I think of production as being like the ‘alter’ for a song. It’s about creating the environment which will best allow the vision to be expressed in an impactful way. For this one since I was expressing a chaotic array of emotions, I wanted to match that with insane permut-affected drum sounds that were sort of constantly falling apart as well as ridiculous quirky synplant synth sounds. These days I have been really into mixing emotional lyrical content with almost comedic sounds and production. I just love clashing and contrast and that’s at the heart of most Chaos Chaos songs.”

Chloe continues, describing the story behind the project. “A little over a year ago, my mom, Asy, and I were on a long drive. Usually, when we’re all together we tend to have a manic energy, spitballing ideas for new inventions, songs, apps etc. This time we were talking about how music streaming platforms don’t seem to work for musicians. We were comparing that to tv and movie streaming and realized that people are much more likely to “binge” a tv show than an album. That got me thinking about how to move music into the realm of tv streaming and thought of the idea of a music video series where each song is an episode...Then the pandemic happened, and a lot of music releases were put on hold, which in a weird way was the perfect timing for music to move more into the virtual space. Without shows or tours happening, having a tv show is an awesome way to keep people more intensely engaged with your work.

So that’s what we’re doing! We are making our second album into a multimedia anthology series called Ethical Plum which features us as the main characters. The series tells the story of two sisters with a supernatural ability to turn into a demon, and each episode is created by a unique visual artist who picks up the story up where the previous artist left off. The first episode, “ETERNAL” is directed by Tristan Zammit and animated by Alex Sarzosa. We’re so excited to continue the anthology and see how the story unfolds as we collaborate with artists on the next episodes!” Check out the song and video below, and watch for more upcoming episodes of Ethical Plum.