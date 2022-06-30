News

All





Premiere: Chaos Emeralds Share New Single “Losing My Cool” New Album II To Be Released on July 28th





Nashville indie pop duo Chaos Emeralds make joyous and celebratory synth pop, carried by glossy production, neon-lit synth passages, and propulsive electronic beats. The band debuted in 2016 with their self-titled record, and their forthcoming sophomore record, II, offers a new evolution to the band’s sound, adding newfound depth to their upbeat party stylings. As Daniel Ellsworth describes, “This one’s for people who like to dance AND cry.”

The band teased II earlier this year with the album’s lead single, “No Pressure,” and today they’ve shared their new single, “Losing My Cool,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Losing My Cool” is another taste of the band’s flashy blend of synth wave and electro pop. The track leans into the pair’s talent for pop melodies and larger-than-life sound palettes, with towering synth arrangements and colorful vocal performances. Together, the pair craft a joyous, party-ready tribute to letting loose.

As the pair describe, “Losing My Cool” is about trying to redirect the intense energies of anger and frustration into something productive before it consumes you. You can also dance to it which is nice.”

Check out the song and lyric video below. II is out everywhere on July 28th.

<p>