News

All





Premiere: Charlie Belle Debut New Video For “What About Me?” Watch the New Video Below

Photography by Kees2Life



Brother and sister duo, Charlie Belle, have returned with a new video for their latest single, “What About Me?” premiering with Under the Radar. Some may remember Charlie Belle’s 2014 debut EP Get To Know for the duo’s preternatural gifts for hooky power pop. At the time, Jendayi and Gyasi Bonds were only sixteen and fourteen years old. After their debut gained the teenagers national attention, they decided to largely step away from music and finish their schooling, returning this year with two new singles, “Looking for Magic” and “What About Me?”

“What About Me?” the band’s second returning single, delights with pop hooks and power pop energy aplenty. The duo's tried-and-true instrumental combination belies their great ear for hooks and more mature songwriting sensibilities. While the track’s upbeat energy carries the song, it also has a more reflective undertone, as the band tells the story of those left behind and forgotten. Jendayi sings, “My home ain’t where my heart is/ ‘Cause I sold my home to the heartless/ And I lost my history/ He’s the one who’s somebody/ What about me/ A particular unfortunate story.” Jendayi describes the song as an “attempt at telling someone else’s story.” The narrative draws from interviews with an admired confidant that Jendayi turned into the basis for the track.

For the song’s video, Jendayi and Gyasi set up in the entryway of their parent’s Philadelphia townhouse while quarantining. With just some markers, a whiteboard, and a few homemade cookies, the duo create a charmingly DIY take on a lyric video. Jendayi writes out the lyrics out in time with the song as Gyasi contributes some on the spot drumming, marker illustrations, and a few games of hangman.

They say of the video, "It is our version of a lyric video," Jendayi says, "and besides setting up the camera, we wanted the words to shine in this song...Shooting this video was genuinely fun. We were still coming down from the frenzy of doing a music video that was planned to a T for 'Looking for Magic,' so we wanted to capture almost the exact opposite vibe in 'What About Me.' The laughing, the mistakes, Gyasi’s homemade cookies— those are our favorite parts because we’re just being ourselves.” Check out the song and video below.