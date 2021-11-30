News

Premiere: Charlie Collins Shares Video for “Undone” Undone Coming March 11 via Island Records Australia / UMA

Photography by She Is Aphrodite



Australian alt pop artist Charlie Collins has announced her forthcoming sophomore album, Undone, due out March 11th on Island Records Australia / UMA. Collins has been steadily sharing tastes of the record this year, including her upbeat early singles “Fuck It” and “Just My Luck,” and earlier this month she shared the title track, “Undone.” Today she’s back again with the track’s accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Undone” is an emotive new offering from Collins, with her vocals nestled in lush instrumentation and dreamy melodies. Gentle acoustic instrumentation lends the verses an intimate confessional quality, while with the chorus the track ascends into stratospheric dream pop heights. Collins floats effortlessly through the song’s highs and lows, acting as the track’s crystalline focal point.

Collins recalls the inspiration for the track, saying, “I remember writing this song on my bed in the dark while tears streamed down my face. It’s about wanting to escape a situation that at the time felt like it was just going around in circles and causing more harm than good, but also knowing that if it just stopped maybe resolution could take place and peace could find its way in.”

For the accompanying video Collins once again paired with her longtime collaborator, Madeleine Purdy. Purdy says of the video, “The song is very emotional and having worked together before we knew that Charlie is a very emotional performer. We made our video with the intention of underscoring the rhythm of highs and lows in the music. Charlie flies through the air and plunged underwater with the peaks and troughs of the song, in a way that amplifies, but doesn’t act in place of, her emotional output.”

Check out the song and video below. Undone is coming on March 11th via Island Records Australia / UMA.

