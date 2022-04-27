News

Premiere: Chateau Chateau Shares New Single “Pray” New LP Grow Up Coming May 6th via Kill Rock Stars

Photography by Alex Hamby



Chateau Chateau is a Tucson-based indie pop collective, created by co-leaders Bleu and Alex. Together, the outfit explores collective histories of mental illness, abuse, and trauma, while translating their experiences into glittering, glam-tinged indie pop. The band debuted in 2020 with their first full-length record, Princess, and next week they’re set to return with their upcoming sophomore record, Grow Up.

Grow Up tells Bleu’s personal coming-of-age story, with each song dedicated to a different person, toxic relationship, or formative experience that shaped her life. The band has already teased the record with a series of singles, and today they’re back with their fifth and final single from the album, “Pray,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Pray” continues Chateau Chateau’s penchant for turning traumatic experiences into dancefloor-filling pop. This time around, the track finds Bleu reflecting on her experiences with her father and religion. She sings, “Don’t you know / There’s no hate like Christian love / What a cliche / But hey, it fits like a glove / And all my life / He posted names on my back / The wasted time / And all the love he really lacked.” But despite the song’s defiant core, the band retains a playful pop allure, coating the track in colorful synths, shimmering guitar tone, and driving rhythms.

As Bleu explains, “I was raised in a church, going every week for 18 years, and the last few years were extremely toxic. My parents were going through a divorce, and my mom was mistreated by a lot of people, with the judgment excused by religion. I witnessed a lot of people say and do a lot of nasty things in the name of god. When I finally told my dad I didn’t believe in the same things he did, around age 19, he also jumped to negative, judgmental conclusions and assumptions. He stopped making an effort to know anything about my life, and still hasn’t tried to get to know me, yet continues to make things up in his head that he claims are truth.

After years of listening to church sermons from an outsider’s point of view, I understood that their way is the only way. So when I was unafraid to try new things and express myself in ‘out of the box’ ways, I was demonized. ‘Pray’ almost jokingly talks about all of these conversations I’ve had with my dad, where he’s just attacking me, while simultaneously knowing nothing about me. Writing this song was freeing. I want people to know I am still unafraid to be myself, and even though this battle I’ve had is frustrating, heartbreaking, and disappointing, I’m still the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m proud of myself, even if there were some obstacles in the way, and I hope other people can find a way to relate to this song, and we can all dance and cry to it together.”

Check out the song and video below. Grow Up is coming May 6th via Kill Rock Stars.

<p>