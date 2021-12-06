News

All





Premiere: Chayse Porter Shares New Single “Pacific Inn” New LP Chay's Palace Due March 3 via Earth Libraries





Next year, singer/songwriter Chayse Porter is set to share his upcoming sophomore solo record, Chay’s Palace. The record finds Porter at his most diaristic and layered yet, exploring deep into his inner world and taking a microscope to each emotion and experience. These intimate feelings are then writ large in brilliant kaleidoscopic beauty, stitched together into expansive soundscapes. Porter has already shared “Purpling Dawn,” the first single from the record, and today he’s back with his follow-up “Pacific Inn,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Pacific Inn,” the first song recorded for the album, expands a boardwalk stroll into a laid-back beachside reverie. Easygoing guitars and chiming melodies introduce the song, while Porter’s warm vocals welcome you into the world of his sunny daydream. Following a brief psychedelic interlude and a laid-back guitar solo, Porter later draws the song to a close with the subtle ambient cheers of childhood boardwalk joy. It’s a welcome moment of escapist beauty, taking the listener away from the winter cold into a treasured beachside memory.

As Porter describes, “I wanted a laid back, beachy song that transports you to the moment I was experiencing on a solo day trip to Santa Cruz. It was both uneventful and transformative.”

Check out the song here and read our Q&A with Porter below, where he explores the song’s inspirations and his songwriting process.





1. What is the inspiration behind “Pacific Inn”? What do you want your fans to take away from this single? What does it mean to you personally?

I was inspired to write Pacific Inn after a solo trip to Santa Cruz, where I’d spent the day beboppin’ around, people watching, taking photos and field recordings around the boardwalk - no agenda, really, just killing time (aren’t we all). I sat on the beach, watching a father play in the ocean with his kids, and felt a lighthearted sappiness setting in - not really sure how to describe it, but “giddy” is close enough. I wanted to capture that moment and that feeling in a simple, bouncy song, so I wrote Pacific Inn right then and there. It’s not that deep of a song, to be honest, but I’d say the takeaway is to appreciate all the teensy, fleeting moments and simple pleasures that you’re afforded.

2. Can you share a bit about your songwriting process? And what you think makes a good song?

I think my process is always evolving - or maybe it’s devolving. At any rate, I just lean into my senses and write whatever pleases me. Sometimes that process is painfully simple and other times it’s simply painful, shuffling bits around until I’m sick of it all together. It makes the final product that much sweeter for me though. It’s cliche to be sure, but heart is all you need for a good song.

3. How has living between SF and Alabama influenced the music you make?

I think the constant longing for a familiar space (or face) kept my mind on creating something, seemingly incessantly

4.. How have you been spending your pandemic time?

Mostly with my dog, Ronnie - she’s real sweet on me but she’s definitely a basket case, so it’s been hard socializing her during unsafe times. I write a lot from home and try to collaborate with others occasionally. I should probably mention that I wrote and recorded the entire album during the pandemic. I have some really talented friends that have since helped me bring this material to life, so I’m looking forward to performing more soon.