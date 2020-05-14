Premiere: Chelsea Peretti Shares Video for New Track “DAD” (featuring Will Schwartz)
May 14, 2020
Photography by Taili Song Roth
Actor and comedian Chelsea Peretti has shared her new video for "DAD" (ft. Will Schwartz) off of her recently released concept EP, Foam and Flotsam, and we are pleased to premiere it. The track opens with a gentle croon and glittering synths before building to it's trap based chorus and diffusing back into its restrained verse. A touching, darkly humorous rumination of the forces outside of us that shape us, the video features idyllic footage of father-bonding rituals and some truly impressive latté art. "If I was a nugget of hash, my dad woulda put cream on my diaper rash" Peretti sings with both the joy of the hash and the pain of the rash. The song also features vocals from Will Schwartz of Imperial Teen. Check out the video below.
A press release describes Peretti's concept for the EP: "Coffee. On its surface that is what this powerful and inspired concept album is about. But as the listener follows Chelsea down the caffeinated rabbit hole they will quickly lose their bearings, as "coffee" is simply a signifier for the choppy seas of addiction, the foam and flotsam of anxiety, loneliness, shame, and mortality. Sea Captain Peretti valiantly navigates a tsunami of coffee-based emotions with a demeanor that can only be described as courageous. As the caterpillar actor pupates to musician butterfly - so too Chelsea Peretti rediscovers herself as a master songstress. Coffee is everything. Music will be forever changed. Foam... flotsam."
