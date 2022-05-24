News

Premiere: Chelsea Rose Shares New Single “Fallin” Debut Solo Album Truth or Consequences Coming June 3rd via Paul Is Dead Records

Photography by Angel Origgi



Over the pandemic, LA-based singer/songwriter Chelsea Rose (formerly of the indie pop group Summer Twins) has been penning her forthcoming full-length solo debut record, Truth or Consequences. Referencing sunny and buoyant strains of pop, jazz, and singer/songwriter staples, the record finds Rose navigating the realities of life as an artist in LA, with all of its accompanying heartbreaks and joys.

The full album is out June 3rd via Paul Is Dead Records, but today Rose has also shared her latest single and video from the album, “Fallin,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Fallin” Rose traces the sweeping rush of love and heartbreak found on the road. On the spoken word verses Rose’s lyrics tumble out in a free-form stream, crafting evocative confessions of longing and heartbreak over a looping piano meldy. Yet with the chorus the track takes flight, soaring into a fervent sunny dream, carried by soulful keys and Rose’s lilting vocal melodies.

Rose explains of the song, “I never intended to write a spoken word song, but this one just came out that way, so I went with it. “Fallin’” tells the story of falling in love while out on the road; it tells the story of closeness, distance, longing, and an eventual ending of falling back into loneliness. Sometimes when I’m crushed and really going through heartbreak, writing is the only way to process and heal.”

Check out the song and video below. Truth or Consequences is coming June 3rd via Paul is Dead Records.

