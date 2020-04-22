News

Premiere: Childe Shares Video for New Track “Bad Ideas” Debut Single from Childe





Brand new British artist Childe has shared his video for his debut single, "Bad Ideas," and we are pleased to premiere it. The track deftly melds a contemplative soul ballad with distended bass and fuzzed out harmonics to create a distinctly singular mutant soul sound. The video's maelstrom of shifting and distorting cityscapes juxtaposed against their visual analogs found in nature synthesizes a blurred ecstasy with a tenacious restlessness that echoes the strained triumph of the song. Check out the video, as well as single art below.

Childe says of the track, “‘Bad Ideas’ is about being an attention seeker. Attention through affection. But then not wanting it once you’ve got it." Of the video Childe had this to say: "Covid cancelled the video we were going to make so instead we let a mad wizard called Lukasz who doesn’t sleep make a visual for the song and I love it!"

A former student of the venerable BRIT school for performing arts­­­­—which features such alumni as FKA Twigs, Amy Winehouse, King Krule, and Adele—Childe recently displayed his well-honed talents by performing opening dates alongside King Princess.

