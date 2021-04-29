News

Premiere: Christian Sparacio Shares Video For His Cover of Modern English's "I Melt With You"





New Jersey singer/songwriter Christian Sparacio is a former college football player turned indie folk musician. Taking cues from Mt. Joy, Alt-J, Jeff Buckley, and others across the folk and pop landscapes, Christian has been honing his style as an earnest balladeer, sharing several new singles in 2020 and, most recently, returning in 2021 with a cover of the new wave classic “I Melt With You.” Today, Christian also shares the video for his cover, premiering with Under the Radar.

Christian’s cover puts the expected indie/Americana spin on the track, but it also adds a good deal of style that makes it far from average, dime-a-dozen coffeehouse fare. Christian’s honeyed vocals, the subtle bass groove, and stripped-back instrumentation all work to wrest genuine emotion from the song’s iconic melodies, hitting their high point with a soaring climactic trumpet solo. The accompanying video similarly puts the focus on the track’s fervent romantic heart, with Christian and his band providing the soundtrack to a date turned passionate dance performance.

Christian says of the cover, “My goal was to reharmonize this song to the root of its heartfelt lyrics and to add my own indie/Americana spice without losing the integrity of this timeless record.” Check out the song and accompanying video below.

