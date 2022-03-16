News

Premiere: Christine Sweeney Shares New Single “Better Parts” New LP Heart In a Hurry Is Out April 22nd

Photography by Shannyn KT



Next month, New York-based singer/songwriter Christine Sweeney is back with her latest album, Heart In a Hurry, her first since her 2014 collaborative record, Lune et Lumière. Fusing influences from R&B, soul, Americana, rock, and blues, on her latest record Sweeney has crafted an enchanting approach to folk, one that retains its emotive storytelling roots while blurring its genre lines.

Sweeney has already shared the record’s first single, “Do You Have to Go,” earlier this year, and next week Sweeney is set to return with a new release, “Better Parts,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Better Parts” is a sunny dose of easygoing summer delights, carried by smooth guitar licks and a swinging infectious rhythm. But as much as the band’s breezy rock and roll style will get you moving, it can’t distract from Sweeney, the undisputed star of the show. Sweeney is a magnetic performer with a show-stopping voice, and “Better Parts” puts her talents on full display. The track finds her tributing a lover with lyrics that balance the track’s effortless cool with a swooning romanticism一“Oh these summer nights are feeling so long / But they’re way too short when I’m in your arms / Hold me closer so I can see / You’re all of the better parts of me.”

As Sweeney explains, “This sweet love song is dedicated to your other half; the sparkle in your eye, The sweetness in your life. It’s meant to be a celebration and a declaration to that person to say, ‘You’re it for me! Nowhere I’d rather be than with you.’”

Check out the song and video below. Heart In a Hurry is out everywhere on April 22nd.

