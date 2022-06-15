News

Premiere: Cigar Cigarette Shares New Video for “Knife to a Gunfight” Debut Album Cigar Cigar Cigar Cigarette Coming This Year

Photography by Shana Sarett



Cigar Cigarette is the new project from producer, sound engineer, and multi-instrumentalist Chris McLaughlin. After years of working behind the boards as a producer for artists like Kanye West and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, McLaughlin is now crafting his own industrial-tinged electronic style. McLaughlin’s forthcoming debut, Cigar Cigar Cigar Cigarette finds itself rooted in anxious, apocalyptic dramatics, burnished by gnarled distorted guitars and stinging synthesizers, yet also calls to mind a strange and stirring beauty.

McLaughlin has already teased the record with this year’s single, “Guilty Pleasures,” and today he’s back with an accompanying video for his latest single, “Knife to a Gunfight,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Knife to a Gunfight” represents yet another shift for McLaughlin as he diverts into an alluring set of different sounds. The track finds McLaughlin conjuring a dizzying meld of styles, marrying a dreamy celestial choir, turbulent electronic rhythms, and icy synths into a shapeshifting soundscape. Within the track, there are shades of the kind of electronic experimentalism that McLaughlin has brought to his production work, but ultimately “Knife to a Gunfight” feels entirely his own, enthralling the listener with its fantasia of otherworldly sonics.

McLaughlin says of the track, “When I was a little kid, I was told a story about a man who stabbed his eye out with an X-acto knife. Supposedly the knife was rolling off of the man’s workbench and he thought it had fallen on the floor, but instead it was sticking straight up on the bench and got him in the eye when he bent down to reach for it. That story has been stuck in the back of my mind my entire life (now I’ve given it to you, you’re welcome.)

I never bothered to reexamine this story until years later when I was writing ‘Knife to a Gunfight.’ Of course the physics of it are totally impossible, and it’s most certainly not true. Yet it’s been there, subtly shifting my behavior and creating anxiety my whole life.

‘Knife to a Gunfight’ is about the asymmetry of power in the way we’re told stories as children. It’s about how misinformation can be etched into our worldview when we’re far too young to have the ability to examine it critically.

The song mainly focuses on stories and images of masculinity and ‘manliness,’ which so many of us are fed as we grow up. The concept that ‘boys don’t cry’ or the classic image of the emotionless, hyper-masculine cowboy are perpetuated more by a feedback loop of stories and tropes than any tether to reality.”

Check out the song and video below. Cigar Cigar Cigar Cigarette is coming later this year.

