Premiere: Circle Jerks’ Bassist Zander Schloss Shares New Video for “Dead Friend Letter”

Punk fans likely recognize Zander Schloss for his time playing in legendary hardcore outfit Circle Jerks, as well as for his contributions to Joe Strummer’s solo material. However, today Schloss has struck out in a new direction with his debut solo record, Song About Songs. Here, Schloss casts himself as a fervent folk troubadour, in the same vein as his earliest inspirations such as Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, and Neil Young.

As Schloss describes, “This is my polar opposite version of punk rock. Punk rock is volume and anger and speed. I wanted to do space and vulnerability and excruciating, almost subconscious emotions, things that I feel so deeply that I would never say them out loud.” The full album is out now, but accompanying the release, Schloss has also shared a new video for one of the record’s highlights, “Dead Letter Friend,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Dead Letter Friend” initially appears as one of the record’s sunnier arrangements, tinged with warm melodicism, pastoral harmonies, and a stark, intimate vocal style from Schloss. Yet, beneath the welcoming fingerpicking and gentle melodic lull, Schloss explores dark lyrical territory, tracing the outline of a man’s suicide letter and his final goodbyes. The resulting track is stark and simple, but hits like a startling gut-punch, painting a sincere and heart-rending character portrait.

As Schloss explains, “Dead Friend Letter” was a bit of a departure for me. It’s musically, one of the most upbeat songs on the album. In juxtaposition, it tackles the most serious subject. Suicide, and some of the circumstances and thought patterns that may lead to it. It is written in the third party about a fictional character that, as it turns out, is someone that many people who have approached me about the song have known at some point. If you relate to the song or know someone like this who is struggling with drug addiction, alcoholism, loneliness or hopelessness and is looking for a very severe, permanent solution, please seek help instead.”

Check out the accompanying video below. Song About Songs is out everywhere now via Blind Owl Records.

