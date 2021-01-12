News

All





Premiere: Clever Girls Debut New Single, “Baby Blue” Constellations Due Out March 26 on Egghunt

Photography by Kay Dargin



Vermont based grunge pop quartet Clever Girls are releasing their latest single, “Baby Blue,” premiering with Under the Radar. The band’s latest track comes along with news of their newly announced sophomore album, Constellations. When the band began writing Constellations in 2018 they were still recording their debut record, Luck. Written over the course of weeks of exhausting tour dates, the record chronicles a period of self-discovery for singer/songwriter Diane Jean. Jean had just come out as gender nonconforming, inaugurating a second coming of age.

As the band says via a press release, Constellations “put on display all of the shadows and fractals of light inside of Diane Jean’s brain that were seemingly at odds. Above all, Constellations is an unassuming proclamation of Diane Jean’s commitment to self-love; it is about all of the little pieces that make them up, and about practicing empathy and compassion for each one.”

The band’s latest track, “Baby Blue,” delves into feelings of paralysis and isolation, giving voice to the relief found when they are broken by a reciprocated connection. The track initially sports a meditative weight, soundtracked by ticking percussion and watery bass that drives home the withdrawn imagery of Jean “pacing the floorboards and spending too much time alone.” However, as the track goes on, the cloudy instrumental breaks into a brilliantly moving climax. Jean’s luminous vocals soar as the song’s weighty isolation gives way to a hazy pop euphoria, recasting its gray tones in vivid color.

Jean says of the song, “I wrote Baby Blue about three years ago and we recorded it in early 2020. Now, it reminds me of the darkest stages of the pandemic- the days where everybody in the music industry was holding out hope for their fall tour dates. I spent all of May of last year, while Vermont was still very much on lockdown, in complete isolation with the exception of my cat, Hank. It was exactly the type of experience that the song was born out of in the first place- feeling isolated, and cut off from the world even when it was still turning-if not on fire- outside of my door. I always knew I was going to write and record and release this song, but I never knew how much of a dweeb I would sound like talking about it. I wrote Baby Blue about the absolute euphoria that occurs when love and emotional safety are reciprocated in the face of loneliness.” Check out the song a day early below and pre-order Constellations here, out March 26 on Egghunt Records.