Premiere: Coco Reilly Debuts Two New Singles Listen To “Oh Oh My My” and “After All” Below





Singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and film composer Coco Reilly has debuted two new songs, A side single, “Oh Oh My My” and B side “After All.” The tracks are the newest from Reilly’s upcoming self-titled debut album, out December 9 on Golden Wheel Records. With her newest set of tracks Reilly continues down the path of the record’s previous two singles, “The Truth Will Always Find a Way” and “Suited,” updating the sounds of 1970s AM radio pop with rich wall-of-sound production and dreamy balladry.

A side, “Oh Oh My My” sports hints of George Harrison’s songwriting with its acoustic balladry, hints of country-fried piano, and thoughtful existential musings. The track’s panning, interlocking guitar solos add a psychedelic feel and a fiery counterpoint to Reilly’s vocals, putting a touch of arresting grit into the dreamy ballad. With the track Reilly takes a critical eye to her own behavior and patterns. She questions herself, “Oh oh / My my / Do you think that you can really ever step outside / Of your mind / Long enough / To step into your heart?” Speaking on the track, Reilly says, “‘Oh Oh My My’ is about making myself the subject of my own study and figuring out my own patterns. I started observing the early years of my life and it occurred to me that maybe I never knew how to give or receive love in a real or healthy way because I wasn’t taught.”

The accompanying track, “After All,” is a woozy acoustic track that goes down a hazy country direction. Reilly’s spacy vocals, the jangling saloon piano, and the twangy guitar all set a distinct country western feel, giving the track a charmingly loose aesthetic. Beneath the layers of instrumentation though, Reilly’s keen vocal melody is the real shining moment on the track. Reilly has a beautiful honesty to her delivery as she lays bare her difficulty in contending with life’s challenges. Reilly says, “‘After All’ is an admission that I can’t always get a handle on my mind and emotions. I had to learn to do the work and go through them instead of around them. Distractions can feel convenient, but they will never make real wounds go away.” Check out the songs below and be on the lookout for Coco Reilly, out December 9 on Golden Wheel Records.



