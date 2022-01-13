News

Premiere: Colatura Shares New Single “Team Sport” Announces New Album And Then I’ll Be Happy Due Out April 22

Photography by Justin Buschardt



Dreamy Brooklyn indie pop trio Colatura have spent the pandemic passing demos back and forth, steadily getting ready to record their upcoming debut album. At long last, fans will get to check out their debut, And Then I’ll Be Happy, later this spring. The band have teased the record last year with a handful of singles, including “King Kalm,” “The Met,” and “We Run on Empty,” and today they’re back with their latest single, “Team Sport,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Dream pop and surf guitars are one of those indelible combinations that have proved truly timeless, and “Team Sport” is an instant reminder of why. The upbeat surf guitar, blissful washes of synths, and brilliant bursts of melody make for a decadent dream pop reverie, recalling classic influences like Cocteau Twins as well as contemporaries like Alvvays or Yumi Zouma. Yet, as often the case, the lyrics explore darker territory, examining a relationship that crumbles despite the best efforts of all involved一“They’ve lost ground once more / Fighting for the shore / Who knew drowning was a team sport?”

The band describes the track as “a sad song that sounds happy. It’s a feel-good tune until you start to listen to the lyrics… ‘who knew drowning was a team sport?’. The song is about two people who try really hard to make a relationship work but can’t seem to, despite their best efforts. It explores the difficult reality that in many relationships both people want it to work, but can’t seem to get on the same page, and in trying to make the other person happy, both end up feeling like they’re drowning.”

Check out the song and accompanying video below. And Then I’ll Be Happy is out everywhere on April 22nd.

