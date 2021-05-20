News

Premiere: Coma Culture Debuts New Single “Martha” Camouflage Is Out June 25th on Repost Network

Photography by Kelly Victoria



It’s been three years since we last heard from indie rock band Young The Giant but fans looking for more from the band should look no further than Coma Culture. The new band sees Young the Giant members Eric Cannata and Francois Comtois joining with producer, songwriter, and longtime collaborator Jon O’ Brien. The trio first bonded on tour with Young The Giant, writing their debut record Camouflage on tour and recording at O’Brien’s Music Box Studios shortly prior to the pandemic.

The band debuted their first self-titled single in March and are now back, sharing their latest single from the record, “Martha,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

Coma Culture undertakes a similarly blissful indie pop sound as Young The Giant, and often pulls it off in similarly carefree fashion, but “Martha” instead adds an additional undercurrent of melancholy. Spacious keys and lush beds of synths back the vocals as the band meditates on the daily struggle to change for the better. It makes for a soul-baring ode to growth and the people who make it possible, with the band confessing on the chorus, “I woke for you today Martha.”

Jon O’Brien says of the track, “‘Martha’ is a story about waking up and fighting through the haze of addiction—choosing to live selflessly for at least one day and attempt a change for the person you love most. My biological father has spent most of his life in prison and drug addiction has always been a constant battle. The song is based on the premise that there is a fork in the road, a choice is to be made, and the future looks daunting but hopeful.”

Check out the song below and watch for Camouflage, out June 25th on Repost Network.