News

All





Premiere: Conal Kelly Shares New Video for “Pyromaniac” Watch the Video Below





Bristol-based alt pop singer/songwriter and producer Conal Kelly debuted last year with his bedroom-produced debut singles, “In My Head” and “Control.” This year he’s followed with another string of releases, most recently sharing “Pyromaniac” last month. Today he’s closing out the year by sharing an accompanying video for “Pyromaniac,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Pyromaniac” is a nimble, jittery alt pop tune, moving effortlessly between celestial vocal passages and driving fast-paced beats, all united by Kelly’s glittering production. The track is at once relentlessly catchy and surprisingly heartfelt. Similarly, Kelly’s vocals sometimes meld into the ethereal synth melodies and at others drive forward with blazing passion, describing a life lived on the edge of oblivion一“I love the feeling of fire / Such a pyromaniac / On a wire / I could have a heart attack / And I would never look back.”

Kelly shares of the new track: “The theme of this song was written around a specific type of addiction; not only substance, but also a social addiction. With the subject being someone who is addicted to partying and socialising, it intends to convey the feeling of living on a knife’s edge. Always around people, unable to spend any time alone without being deafened with insecurities and anxieties. It was also super quick to write, the whole thing was done within 24 hours (writing, recording, mixing etc), so it came out very naturally. Bit of a push outside of my comfort zone sonically, but not an uncomfortable one.”

He continues, saying of the accompanying video: “I film all of my music videos with Elliot (Lion Island Media), we’ve been friends for years and the working relationship we have is a really special one. I don’t think I’d go to anyone else at this stage; we do everything ourselves totally DIY. It’s always an attempt to see how expensive we can make it look on the tightest budget possible… this one is definitely our peak so far. The fire was fun”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

<p>