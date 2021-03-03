News

Premiere: Conchúr White Debuts New Single “Vocation Vacation” New EP Dreamers Due Out This Summer

Photography by Kat Mervyn



Northern Irish artist Conchúr White first found success in his native Irish scene with his indie folk outfit Silences. After the band broke up in 2019, White took to writing, debuting his first solo EP, Bikini Crops, in 2020. White has now returned with news of his second EP Dreamers. Speaking of the record, he says, “I didn’t write the EP with a theme in mind but I’ve found there to be one. It’s about the importance of pushing yourself out the door but also giving yourself a break and understanding that everyone’s circumstances are different." White is also sharing his first single from the EP, "Vocation Vacation," premiering early with Under the Radar.

Bustling piano runs open “Vocation Vacation,” quickly followed by rich layers of organs and subtle danceable bass grooves. In some ways, the instrumental recalls the vintage instrumentation and cultivated lounge mystique of Arctic Monkeys’ Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino, with an added catchy kick. White’s rich vocal talents similarly could draw comparisons to Alex Turner, but his sardonic lyrical musings owe even more to Father John Misty. From the opening lyrics, White brilliantly lampoons armchair activism and self-important influencer culture—“The world’s at its knees/But I’ve got a plan/I’m gonna post Orwell/Over Instagram.” Outside of the exceedingly sharp satire, the track delivers on a rollicking good time and proves White to be a theatrical songwriter of uncommon talent.

White says of the song, "’Vocation Vacation’ is many thoughts and feelings thrown together. It’s partly a commentary of influencer culture and the disingenuous image we present (I’m guilty as anyone). It’s also about getting older and feeling insecure about who you are and what you have to offer. There’s a degree of nihilism in the title – ‘Vocation Vacation’ – like life can be summed up into two things – being in work and not being in work. I just hope people can laugh and relate to some of the observations." Check out the song and lyric video below and watch for the Dreamers EP, due out this summer.