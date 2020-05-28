News

Premiere: Cones Share New Interactive VR Video for “Outside” Pictures of Pictures Out Now via Dangerbird

Photography by Eden Rubinpour



Los Angeles-based psych rockers Cones – a.k.a. brothers Jonathan and Michael Rosen– have shared their interactive VR video for their new single "Outside" and we are pleased to premiere it. Steeped in vivid colors, the video puts the viewer inside an impressionistic landscape where lips appear in the sky to sing to you. The lulling tune is a downtempo pysch-pop meditation on the strangeness of isolation and the world in the time of Corona. Check out the video, as well as single art below.

On the making of the video, Jonathan Rosen had this to say:"Creating the immersive 360/VR music video for "Outside" was an exercise in escapism. We wanted to construct an absurd and colorful dream world that we could visit any time while stuck in our homes. There were moments of such pure joy in making this video. The creative freedom of designing our own immersive environment during this time felt incredibly healing. Our two biggest visual inspirations for the piece were Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and the Garden of Earthly Delights. I have a large poster of the Bosch painting next to my desk, and had just rewatched Willy Wonka a few days before starting this project, so I had subconsciously metabolized those vivid and saturated aesthetics."

The video is not the band's first foray into VR, as last year the band a mobile app called "Bob's Room" that explores the sounds and visuals from their debut Pictures of Pictures.

