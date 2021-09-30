News

Premiere: Constant Follower Shares New Track “What’s Left to Say” Debut LP, Neither is, nor ever was Coming October 1st via Shimmy-Disc/Joyful Noise Recordings

Photography by Jai O'Hare



Tomorrow, Scottish band Constant Follower shares their debut album Neither is, nor ever was, the first full-length collection of their “soaring-ambient-dreampop-experimental-folk.” Co-produced by singer/songwriter Stephen McAll and Shimmy-Disc founder Kramer, the record is an intimate and raw collection of songwriting, borne from small, personal moments and orchestrated into stirring layered beauty. Ahead of the record’s full release McAll and company are sharing one final album highlight, “What’s Left to Say,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“What’s Left To Say” is a gorgeous, heartwarming offering from Constant Follower. Introduced by chiming guitar chords and bolstered by gently swirling melodies, the track finds McAll tracing treasured moments of pure peace and intimacy. McAll sings, “What’s left to say/That we haven’t said, already/It’s okay just to sit and be/Being’s all you need be.” The track perfectly captures a picture of tranquil beauty and unvarnished honesty, a resonant crystalline memory that filmmaker George Farrow-Hawkins recreates with his accompanying video.

As McAll describes, “I wrote ‘what’s Left To Say’ when I was spending a lot of time with my grandmother. We’d got to that stage where it was okay for us just to sit in each other’s company and feel wholly at ease, without having to think of something to speak about. She had all these incredible, and sometimes unbelievable, stories, and by that time, I’d heard them all many times. Maybe she retold them to remember them herself, or maybe she was making sure I remembered them. But there came a stage where it was as if she was satisfied that we’d ‘said it all’.”

Farrow-Hawkins says of the accompanying video, “It was a great privilege to be allowed complete autonomy to create a visual response to such an emotionally significant song. I was compelled, in hearing ‘What’s Left to Say’, to make a video that would convey something of the unspoken connection which is forged by time spent with another person. I wanted to create images that were as laden with memory and emotion as the track itself. In doing so, I wanted to reflect the way our memories of people become irrefutably tied to the spaces we associate with them.

The sets, which can be seen within the video for ‘What’s Left to Say,’ were created using ready to hand recycled materials, repurposed to replicate the world I was living in on a miniature scale. I attempted to match material as sympathetically as possible, using items such as kitchen towel, sandpaper, and cardboard packaging, to evoke the texture and visual appearance of the space around me. The action was captured using the technique of stop motion animation.”

Check out the song and video below. Neither is, nor ever was is out October 1st via Shimmy-Disc and Joyful Noise Recordings.

