Premiere: Constant Follower Shares New Video “WEICHA” Debut LP, Neither is, nor ever was Is Out Now via Shimmy-Disc/Joyful Noise Recordings

Photography by Jannica Honey



Last fall, Scottish outfit Constant Follower shared their debut LP, Neither is, nor ever was. Fronted by songwriter Stephen McAll, their debut album found them crafting a beautiful and layered style of bucolic dream pop and folk, honed in concert with the record’s co-producer Kramer (Low, Galaxie 500, Will Oldham). We previously shared their last single from the record, “What’s Left to Say,” and today the band are back with a video for the album’s closer, “WEICHA,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“WEICHA,” more than any other track on the album, feels truly cosmic and otherworldly. The droning tones that open the track enlace together in a truly transcendent effect, creating an all-enveloping maze of sound that serves as the track’s foundation. The track could easily work as an instrumental, yet McAll’s spoken-word lyrics and magnetic vocals prove indispensable to the track as he recounts the aftermath of a life-changing event in microscopic detail: “In the frost we wake / Broken pieces on the ground / The warmth on my neck / I didn’t know / It was the beginning of the end.”

Meanwhile, the accompanying video一created and animated by Alejandro Colunga of renowned US animation house Paper Brain一operates on a similarly celestial scale. The track traces the contours of a man’s life from birth to death, envisioned with glimpses of his defining moments. As he passes on, he serves as the foundation for new life to bloom, with a towering tree growing from his remains.

McAll explains of the track, “WEICHA was always going to be the last song on my first album. It might have the least words of any of the songs but it’s by far the most autobiographical. It’s the one song that is about a single real moment. And a moment that I clearly remember. I think the rest of the songs sound autobiographical, and maybe they are in their way, but for me each of them is a collection of many different moments, pulled together where they make sense, to me. I recorded it one night not long after we moved to Stirling. And, where most of my songs are built up of happy accidents, this one was formed around a clear intention. It closes the album, but it also describe a moment that closed a chapter in my life, where I knew the world had changed and things would never be the same.”

Check out the song and video below.

