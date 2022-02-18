News

All





Premiere: Cosmic Crooner Shares New Single “Reflexopolis” Watch the Accompanying Video Below





Amsterdam-based singer/songwriter Cosmic Crooner makes swooning “doo wop space pop,” a psychedelic pastiche of retro-futurist pop odysseys. He debuted last year with a string of singles, “Deep Down In Jazz,” “Popsicle Place,” and, most recently, “Bolero.” Today, he is back with his latest single, “Reflexopolis,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

Cosmic Crooner lives up to his moniker on “Reflexopolis,” sounding like a melding of Bowie’s psychedelic space rock personas with a crooning lounge lizard. He luxuriates in a mix of jazzy mellotron lines, swelling harmonies, and psychedelic guitar soloing, crafting a gorgeous wall of sound that revives the ‘70s in impeccable fashion. “Reflexopolis” is the kind of song you can get lost within, cast out to sea amidst the floating waves of melody.

As much as Cosmic Crooner’s love for the suede-lined ‘70s shines through musically, equally prominent is his continued draw towards cinema. Where “Bolero” intentionally recalled Italian classics, Crooner’s latest single weaves in lyrical references to Eye’s Wide Shut and Dr. Strangelove, along with an equally nostalgic music video, shot entirely on 16mm film. Crooner, explains: “For this video, I wanted to use more tricks and more colours. We approached the video as a painting and solely used primary colours, feeling very inspired by Kubrick’s ‘Barry Lyndon’ and Godard’s ‘Weekend’. The video was largely shot in the surroundings of Paris.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

<p>