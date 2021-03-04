Premiere: Course Debuts New Single, “Give It All Away”

News

Chicago synth pop newcomers Course formed at the end of 2019, only months before the pandemic shut down the world. As a result, for the band’s debut album, A Late Hour, they had to take unconventional approaches. The record was initially recorded part solo by lead singer Jess Robbins, reflecting the influence of her own dream folk solo work, and part with the band in Texas. However, the pandemic forced the band to finish the record piecemeal, collaborating virtually from their Chicago apartments. That same adaptive element is equally represented in their sound, as they draw inspiration from dream-pop, alt rock, electronic, and indie music for a lush, synth-driven combination. The band are sharing the first single from their debut, “Give It All Away,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

The band’s rich combination of talents and collaborative approach is immediately evident in “Give It All Away.” An opening cacophony of synths, courtesy of keys player Dan Ingenthron, is quickly given form and function by the introduction of the band’s rhythm section—the steady rhythms of drummer Chris Dye and the guiding pulse of bassist Brian Weekly. The gentle structure of the rhythm section in turn gives Ingethron and guitarist Mikey Russell space to soak the song in mercurial free-form melodies. Meanwhile, Robbins’ glassy vocals soar above the dreamy landscape, delivering an immaculate performance. Each element comes together beautifully, coalescing into a lush dream pop tapestry.

Robbins says of the track, “As a songwriter, I wanted to challenge myself to write a song with two chords and focus on vibe and energy- which is a departure from my writing in the past where I really worked on craft and lyrics. This time- I just wanted to free write, free associate, both musically and lyrically. This freedom helped me relax into what became a theme of the album and I think this song is a great representation of that.”

Robbins continues, “We were lucky to work with Chicago choreographer Lizzie MacKenzie and film director Lenny Gilmore on the video— both with the vision and implementation. The dancers were incredible, dancing in masks for hours, and really brought a special quality to the piece.” Check out the song and video below and watch for A Late Hour, out later this year.