Premiere: Cry Baby Debuts New Video For “Must Be Something” New EP Everything I Didn’t Say Out Now

Photography by Mia Naome



Last month, Charleston-based indie pop band Cry Baby shared their debut EP, Everything I Didn’t Say, diving full-force into ‘90s pop nostalgia with genre-hopping instrumental blends and a DIY flair. As they describe, “Everything I Didn’t Say is a mixtape of the past two years for Cry Baby. With it being our first full release, we hoped to include a full range of songs that sound like the tapes we made growing up. We wanted a record that had a little something for everyone in it.” Now, following the record’s release the band is back again with a video for one of the EP’s highlights, “Must Be Something,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Must Be Something” leans heavily into the ‘90s pop aesthetics, complete with layered boy-band vocal harmonies, glittery synths, and a record scratch to open the track. Though the upbeat syncopated dance grooves and old-school R&B basslines are pure Y2K-era bliss, the band delivers an eminently catchy offering in their own right, elevating the track past a simple pastiche.

As the band explains, “‘Must Be Something’ is a pumped-up, 90’s infused pop track synonymous with Cry Baby. The song is about calling out lovers who can’t seem to make up their mind, highlighted by Jamie demanding “tell me is it true, do I mean something to you?” With an earworm hook and dazzling synths, ‘Must Be Something’ is catchy and full of energy.”

Meanwhile, the accompanying video falls in line with the nostalgic vibe of the track, all while retaining the band’s DIY bent. Check out the video below. Everything I Didn’t Say is out now.

