News

All





Premiere: Cuneiform Debuts New Single “Reverse” Reverse Due Out September 24th

Photography by Chris Montgomery



Later this week, NYC three-piece post punk outfit Cuneiform is sharing Reverse, their full-length debut record. The record sees the band, consisting of vocalist and producer Sam Tyndall, drummer Spencer Kiss, and guitarist Adam De Rosa, embarking into the dark and experimental corners of industrial, post punk, and shoegaze. De Rosa’s guitar parts are fractured and reformed in samplers, keyboard patches are made from field recordings and audio from ‘80s fantasy movies, and each element is manipulated and hewn together in a new form.

The band has already shared “Unmake” and “Logic,” the first singles from the record, but today they’re back with a final single “Reverse,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Reverse” slows the frenetic pace of the band’s first two singles, pushed ahead instead by wiry guitars and pulsating synth lines. As the track continues the instrumentation warps, twisting into a manic explosion of electronics and fractured guitar parts, all while the central guitar line slowly unwinds and fades away. All the while, Tyndall’s lyrics explore the cyclical pains of regret. The resulting track is an elliptical and endlessly fascinating mix of experimental instrumental choices and visceral emotive pain.

Tyndall describes “Reverse” as “Regret and the desire to redo the past. This was written to be the final track on the album from the get go. The freak-out bridge is the focal point of the song- kind of a demented Terry Riley deluge of cut up guitar played at various speeds. It is a pretty strange song but hopefully makes sense if you stand back from it. The whole thing slows to a crawl and fades away.”

Check out “Reverse” below and watch for the album of the same name, due out September 24th.

<p>