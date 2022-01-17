News

Premiere: Dahlia Sleeps release new track “The Calm You Keep” Debut Album Overflow Out April 8th

Photography by Jacob Oak Welsh



Later this spring, London-based duo Dahlia Sleeps are set to release their full-length debut album Overflow. Producer Luke Hester and singer Lucy Hill introduced the record’s combination of poetic indie rock and emotive electronic inflluences last year, sharing the first half of the album as their 2021 EP, Overflow Pt. 1. Today, they’re back with their latest track, “The Calm You Keep”, premiering with Under the Radar.

“The Calm You Keep” is the empathetic closing cut to the record, reflecting on the calming love and comfort of parenthood. Hill plays the role of the child, searching for peace and safety through life’s storms. In keeping with the rest of the album’s themes, the track is a poetic tribute to the loved ones who carry us through our darkest hours一“I climbed into your bed, just like a child I laid and wept / You did not show your fear, you knew the sun was somewhere near.”

As Hill explains, “It’s a portrait of a parent providing the calm within the storm, half a Dalí-esque soundscape from within an unwell mind, half a paradise of safety.”

Meanwhile, the music imitates the placid comfort of the song’s loving parent, tracing the band’s lyrics with dreamy guitar balladry and a heavenly vocal performance from Hill. Like the record’s previous singles, “The Calm You Keep” sees Dahlia Sleeps expertly walking the line between soul-baring indie rock and gorgeous, expansive soundscapes.

Check out the song below. Overflow is out everywhere on April 8th.