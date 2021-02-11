News

Premiere: Daisy the Great Debuts New Single "Persephone"

Photography by Peter Pascucci



Brooklyn-based indie folk band Daisy the Great have returned with their latest single, “Persephone,” premiering with Under the Radar. After releasing their 2019 debut album, I’m Not Getting Any Taller, the band, fronted by Kelley Nicole Dugan and Mina Walker, supported fellow indie darlings such as Sidney Gish and Samia on tour before spending 2020 quarantined apart from one another. Out of that isolation came an EP, soft songs, and a handful of singles, but the band has now returned with a new track, taken from their upcoming sophomore record.

With “Persephone,” Dugan and Walker turn their lilting folk harmonies towards the story of sirens, the women who called sailors to their deaths in folklore. But the pair subvert this traditional presentation with an empathetic voice, seeing them not as monstrous vixens but as hurt women unfairly cast as the temptress by legends written by men. The pair sing in gorgeous harmony, “The plight of the siren is history wrote her as evil for me to avoid at all costs / Call her the temptress, the whore always luring those good boys to shore.” “Persephone” pairs the duo’s longing and empathetic lyricism are set against earnest melodies, their interlocking vocals mirroring the irresistible siren call.

The duo says of the track, “‘Persephone’ was inspired by following the thread of the sirens as former companions of 'Persephone,' who asked for wings in order to search for her after she was abducted by Hades. Their infamous siren song was a continuous calling out to the lost Persephone. The music video shows our siren, played by the glorious Matilda Sakamoto, toying with the general societal definition of herself as a vixen monster, while craving something far more important and true. The video is about longing for a love that can see you for who you truly are. Maybe that love is from 'Persephone,' maybe it’s from yourself.” Check out the song and video below.