Premiere: Dakota Theim Debuts Video For “Never Give Up On Your Love”

Portland-based singer/songwriter Dakota Theim emerged at the beginning of last year with his full-length debut album, Somewhere Under the Sun. After releasing his debut just before the pandemic, Theim began writing and recording demos himself before sharing them with his bandmates, guitarist Ben Bilotti and bassist Alex Werner. The trio worked without pressure or expectation, but eventually realized another album was coming together. Over time the songs coalesced into Theim’s upcoming sophomore effort, Tangled Heart.

Earlier this year Theim shared his first single from the record, “Losing Sleep” and he followed it last month with his latest single, “Never Give Up On Your Love.” Today Theim is back again with an accompanying video for “Never Give Up On Your Love,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Theim’s latest effort is a breezy pop songwriting gem, full of sun-lit melodies, easygoing percussion, and an irresistible falsetto chorus. It’s the sort of deceptively simple singalong that speaks to Theim’s impeccable sense for a classic pop melody. Theim has made no secret of raiding his parent’s record collection growing up, and that love of the ‘70s is out in full force here, though filtered through the strains of modern indie touchstones like Whitney.

Theim says of the track, “This one was written super fast—I think I wrote it in like 20 minutes. It’s one of those rare moments where the song just comes right out of you and you don’t know how or where it came from. Straight from the soul, baby. It’s about the feeling of loving someone so much that you never want it to end, even though there are struggles in the relationship”

Check out the song and video below. Tangled Heart is out everywhere on November 19th.

