Thursday, August 18th, 2022  
Premiere: Damn Tall Buildings Share New Single “Podcast”

New Album Sleeping Dogs Coming September 9th

Aug 18, 2022 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Scott McCormick
Brooklyn indie folk trio Damn Tall Buildings have been making their way through the Americana world, releasing a trio of albums fusing roots rock, bluegrass, and swing. In their early days, the band busked together, and today their style captures that same ragtag charm and breezy joy, blending unassuming presentation with narrative observations on the mundanities of daily life.

After a brief hiatus following 2019’s Don’t Look Down, the band are back next month with their new record, Sleeping Dogs. They’ve already teased the record with its lead single, “Cold Rain,” and today they’re back with another new track, “Podcast,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Podcast” the band leans further into their sun-lit harmonies, rugged instrumentation, and lively performances. Members Max Capistran, Sasha Dubyk, and Avery Ballotta enlace into a loose thumping groove tinged with colorful bursts of fiddle and chugging guitar. Meanwhile, they deliver some deliciously biting lyrics, taking shots at the entertainment industry’s complacency as the world rushes to its end: “Sleeping on the ground/Thinking you’re so profound/Your podcast sucks and I think I hate you…Your bio says your an artist/Filtering all your garbage/Do you know what you’re even saying?”

“Sometimes you just gotta get the lead out,” Ballotta says of the track. “This upcoming album is all about facing our skeletons head-on (er skull-on?), and ‘Podcast’ is a real tongue-in-cheek commentary on the use of honesty–in the entertainment realm especially. Also, this one is definitely about the end of the world. A nice funk to it. Some sticky icky guitar picking. A little fiddle chuck. Bass thump. Oh it’s all going south for sure, but we are groovin’ to it. When it’s all said and done, life is worth living while we’re here – don’t you think?”

Check out the song below. The full album, Sleeping Dogs, is out everywhere on September 9th. Pre-order the track here.

