News

All





Premiere: Dana Buoy Shares New Single “When It’s You I See” Experiments in Plant Based Music Vol 1 Coming On May 13 via Everloving Records





Dana Buoy is the solo project from Dana Jannsen, longtime drummer of the Brooklyn avant-garde indie pop outfit Akron/Family. Jannsen has been carving his own lane into the psychedelic pop world for almost a decade now and this spring he’s set to share his third full-length solo album, Experiments in Plant Based Music Vol 1. Jannsen’s titular experiments feel nearly undefinable, fusing a diverse array of inspirations including jazz, psychedelia, electronica, and Afrobeat. Jannsen brings these disparate sounds and styles together, fusing them with an ear for spiraling pop melody and infectious rhythms.

Jannsen introduced the record earlier this year with “Maidenhair,” and today he’s back with another single “When It’s You I See,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“When It’s You I See” departs from the easygoing funk undercurrent and buoyant horns of “Maidenhair,” instead exploring a warm psychedelic detour. Luxuriant splashes of synths and watery melodies introduce the song in a floating reverie, only for Jannsen to then veer into a bouncing pop chorus and a kaleidoscopic synth interlude.

Later, the track reaches its climax with a sunny trumpet solo courtesy of Kelly Pratt (Beirut, Father John Misty, The War on Drugs) bringing the track to an end on a note of indelible joy. Jannsen’s truest talent is finding the right setting to knit these elements together. Each part feels like a different limb on a tree, branching in different directions yet sharing common roots.

Jannsen explains of the track, “This is a song for Henry. A young one whom I adore, and will always be there for as he continues to grow and discover the wonders of nature.”

Check out the song below. Experiments in Plant Based Music Vol 1 is coming on May 13 via Everloving Records.

<p>