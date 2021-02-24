News

Premiere: David Haerle Debuts New Single, "No More We" Death Valley Out Now Via Edendale Records.

Photography by Erica Koesler



Los Angeles singer/songwriter David Haerle may be best known as the longtime president of independent country label CMH Label Group, but his own music is far more indebted to the dusty rock and roll of his youth. Although Haerle has been writing and playing guitar since he was a teen, running the label took up most of his time after he took over from his father, putting off Haerle's returned to his own music with his debut album, Garden of Edendale, in 2018. In 2020 Haerle then followed-up with his sophomore record, Death Valley. Haerle has now shared his latest single, “No More We,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Haerle has long made personal songwriting a hallmark of his music, but “No More We” is likely his most heartbreaking and poignant release yet. With his latest release, Haerle pens a touching tribute to his late brother Christian. While the song’s gently strummed acoustic songwriting and plaintive piano accents don’t shy away from the tragic backstory, the song itself focuses on the innocence of the brothers’ shared youth. Haerle reflects back on the treasured days of childhood adventure, long before the pair were met with the hardships of adulthood. With the chorus, he poses the heartbreaking central question—“What do you do when there is no more we?” It’s a gorgeous tribute, made all the more bittersweet through Haerle’s unadorned instrumentation and plain-spoken lyrics.

Haerle says of the track, “The song ‘No More We’ looks back on our childhood together and the summers spent at our grandparent’s farm in Tennessee. Experiencing the wonder of the world through the eyes of two young brothers before there was even a hint of the adult troubles that lay ahead of us. It’s saying goodbye to the brother I loved so much. We shared all these important and exhilarating memories. Now that he’s gone, I alone carry those memories. And in that sense, there is no more we.” Check out the song and video below.