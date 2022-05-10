News

Premiere: Day Wave Shares New Single “Loner” New LP Pastlife Due Out June 24th via [PIAS] Recordings

Photography by Nikoli Partiyeli



LA-based indie rock project Day Wave first emerged from the Bay Area in 2015, with singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jackson Phllips releasing his debut album The Days We Had two years later in 2017. Since then, Phillips has shared a handful of singles and EPs and explored new horizons in the world of production, working with up and coming acts like Hana Vu, Saba, Hazel English, KennyHoopla and more.

Now, Phillips is set to return with his upcoming sophomore album, Pastlife, a record that sees him exploring themes of love, longing, growing up, and growing apart. Earlier this year, Phillips shared the record’s title track, and today he has followed with a new single, “Loner,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Loner” finds Day Wave exploring the difficulties of anxiety and loneliness, with Phillips offering both plaintive lyrical confessions and stark existential musings一“Take down the rest of the night / You rest the night off / I locked onto nothing that would make me feel alright / And I always try over again / And I don’t know why / And I let it fade away.” Phillips’ shimmering vocals survey listless nights while a rush of anxious guitar and percussion tears through the track, deftly balancing tense nervy energy and dreamy longing to sublime effect.

Phillips explains of the single, “This song deals with times where I was struggling with anxiety, and always anticipating the end of a good experience. Sometimes those anxious times can feel very lonely, but the feeling of letting it fade away can be almost euphoric.”

Check out the song and lyric video below. Pastlife is out June 24th via [PIAS] Recordings.

