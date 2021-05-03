News

Premiere: Daytona Starsky Shares New Single “GASOLINE” Out Tomorrow Via Brooklyn Label Super Fine Audio





Dutch-born, Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter Daytona Starsky has remained unpredictable and unconcerned with genre boundaries, pulling from hip hop, psych rock, and electronica for a vibrant mix of styles. However, his latest work finds Starsky more entrenched than ever in the accessibility of the pop world as he builds towards his debut record. Starsky has already shared his first release from the project, the futuristic electro-pop of “SUPRALOVE” and he’s now debuting its second single, “GASOLINE,” premiering with Under the Radar.

As Starsky describes, “‘GASOLINE’ is my first attempt at creating a version of me that is highly palatable, without alienating my musical identity. I like intriguing and provoking listeners, but with the new sound I want to make them move too.” That inexorable pull between experimentalism and irresistible pop melodies is at the center of the track. Bass grooves and driving synth programming intertwine for captivating dancefloor rhythms, given added fire by bursts of guitar riffs and Starsky’s standout vocal performance. While Starsky’s genre-blending instincts haven’t faded, “GASOLINE” shows him to be a powerful pop presence in his own right.

Meanwhile, Starsky also explains of the track: “‘GASOLINE’ is a magical love song detailing a tug-of-war between both sides needing each other. On one side is she, who is looking to find the conceptual ‘heat’ to keep her warm. On the other side, entranced under a spell of love, is Daytona Starsky who in this equation is committed to do anything in his power to reassure her that without her as the fuel, his fire can’t burn and without his fire he can’t provide her with the heat she is looking for. The track describes each side having supernatural-like abilities, almost portraying love as an enchantment.” Check out the song and video early below, out tomorrow via Brooklyn label Super Fine Audio.

