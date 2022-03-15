News

Premiere: Deanna Petcoff Shares New Single "If You Were Me" Debut LP To Hell With You, I Love You Out via Royal Mountain Records on April 8th

Photography by Nadia Doss



Next month, Toronto indie rock singer/songwriter Deanna Petcoff is set to share her debut album, To Hell With You, I Love You. Reflecting on the aftermath of a whirlwind relationship and subsequent heartbreak, Petcoff’s yearning debut puts her love affairs under a microscope, reckoning with the twists and turns of love in your early 20s. She announced the record with her delightfully sardonic lead single, “Devastatingly Mediocre,” and today she’s back with the latest track from the record, “If You Were Me,” premiering with Under the Radar.

On its surface, “If You Were Me” feels almost romantic. The track is carried by warm and welcoming guitar chords, swaying balladry, and a spotlit bluesy vocal performance from Petcoff. Yet, beneath that tender veneer lies a biting confessional as Petcoff reckons with a partner’s emotional manipulation and abuse. The lyrics invert their dynamic, with Petcoff taking the role of the cold and uncaring partner: “You’d spend your days looking for the way to tell me / Something is wrong / Something’s not the same / But I’d carry on the sun rising at the dawn like yesterday.” The resulting track feels like a stirring work of reclamation, with Petcoff trading in her past pain for present power, culminating in the track’s towering, distortion-laden climax.

Deanna shares on the single, “This is the oldest song on the record. I started writing this in high school about my partner at the time who was emotionally abusive. I wasn’t able to finish the song once I started it because I didn’t feel safe saying all of these things when I knew he would hear them. My good friend and collaborator Callum Maudsley helped me navigate those waters and come to a message that was clear and relatable to lots of other people; if I were you I would treat me better.”

To Hell With You, I Love You is out everywhere on April 8th via Royal Mountain Records.





TOUR DATES

* = w/ Pillow Queens

^ = Anyway Gang

3/17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - Sound Dessert Showcase @ Icenhauer’s (5:00pm)

3/18- Austin, TX @ SXSW - Royal Mountain Records showcase @ Valhalla (11:15pm)

3/23 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

3/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge *

3/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel SF *

5/25 – Seattle, WA @ Clock-out Lounge *

5/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *

5/30 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

4/1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

4/2 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive *

4/4– Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Jr. *

4/6 – Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

4/7– Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

4/9 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern *

4/11 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

4/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

4/14– New York, NY @ The Mercury Lounge *

4/15 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall w/ Pillow Queens and Gustaf *

5/18 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom ^

5/19- Vancouver, BC @ Imperial ^

5/20 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlight Room ^

5/21- Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth ^

7/7 - Ottawa, ON @ RBC Bluesfest