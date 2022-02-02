Premiere: Deau Eyes Shares New Single “Moscow In The Spring”

News

For years, Richmond singer/songwriter Ali Thibodeau has lived her life in a whirlwind. Her debut album under her moniker Deau Eyes, titled Let It Leave, was a reflection of this innate sense of adventure and wanderlust, recorded in a matter of days. Like many people though, the pandemic forced Thibodeau to slow down, plant deeper roots, and tend to herself. Her newly announced sophomore album Legacies is a product of this reflection, a cinematic existential meditation on the desire to “leave things behind that have integrity and meaning.”

In addition to announcing her upcoming record, Thibodeau has also shared a new single “Moscow In The Spring,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

Legacies itself began with “Moscow In The Spring,” when one of Thibodeau’s exes called her up and asked if she wanted to drop everything and go to Moscow with him in a few years and then continue on to Beijing. Where once she would have jumped at the opportunity, for the first time she wanted to tend to what she had built rather than be part of someone else’s adventure. She explains, “There’s this whole thing with investing in yourself and moving forward with yourself and what you’ve built that you can’t just pick up in two years out of the blue when this guy calls and says, ‘Hey, I’m going to Moscow,’”

“Moscow In The Spring” traces that same story, set against tumbling synth arpeggios, understated percussion, and ringing sleigh bells. Thibodeau’s vocals are tailor-made for sprawling, cinematic pop productions, bringing the song’s emotive core to majestic heights. Thibodeau soundtracks her path of self-discovery with pure alt pop bliss, a powerful meditation on the adventure found in owning your own independence and legacy.

“Moscow is waking up to myself and the bigger picture of making a mark in this lifetime. Moving forward with integrity and honoring what I feel/say over being an escape for someone else. Looking around at how we avoid things at home and how we escape to avoid them. It’s a cautionary tale about romantic love, hunger, and weathering the shame and expectations impressed upon us as women for the sake of self-preservation.

I had an awkward amount of time before a set installation gig at a shopping mall in DC and was relieved to have some time to process the difficult phone call explained in the song. While sitting in the backseat with my guitar, the woman in the car next to me sat so still I thought she might be dead. I thought of checking on her and then also asking her about whether it’s right to pine over someone just to throw away what you’ve built and jet set around the world.”

Check out the song and video below. Legacies is due out June 10th via subflora.

