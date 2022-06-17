News

All





Premiere: Decapitators Shares New Single “Acolyte” Listen to the Track Below





Decapitators are an Australian-based band of self-described “angry wusses with a flair for existential dread.” Musically, this translates to a dark mix of post punk, indie rock, and haunting aesthetics, all knitted together by a sharp ear for riffs and introspective songwriting.

The band have a full EP coming later this summer, which they teased last month with their lead single, “Friends of Fiends,” and today they’re back with another new single “Acolyte,” premiering with Under the Radar.

After their previous single’s darker and more gothic edges, “Acolyte” leans in a different direction, carried by punchy guitar riffs, an impassioned vocal performance, and pulsating basslines. The band’s winding melodies and tight harmonies give the track a brighter indie rock sheen, even occasionally veering into jangle pop in a few of the shimmering guitar-led interludes. With “Acolyte” Decapitators effortlessly meld shades of dark and light, crafting an impressively hypnotic maze of melody.

Check out the single below. The band’s upcoming EP is due out in August of this year.