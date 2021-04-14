Premiere: DECOUPLR Shares Video For “Cold Sweat”

News

The pair behind Philadelphia-based indie electronic duo DECOUPLR, in many respects, came from two different worlds. Bailey Walker started her music career in Savannah, Georgia, and worked with Philly neo-soul band Rich Animals, most directly inspired by Lianne La Havas and Talking Heads. Meanwhile, Adam Laub, a Philly music scene vet, has played in punk band OhBree, grindcore and noise projects, and created his own electronic and trip hop music under the name <radioaddict>. Yet the band’s disparate influences combined for an exceedingly creative approach to electronic music on their debut record, Digital Bonfire, released back in February.

Now the band have returned, sharing the music video for one of the record’s highlights, “Cold Sweat,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Cold Sweat” puts the alluring contrast at the center of the band on full display. Thick trip hop percussion, atmospheric synths, and languid melodies provide an icy instrumental backing while Bailey Walker acts as the song’s welcoming human core. Walker’s vocals stretch across the cool digital soundscape, presenting a sensuous invite for stolen warmth. Bailey offers the intimacy of companionship as she sings “Call me when you need me/You don’t have to be so alone,” embracing the contrast between cold isolation and warm companionship. Meanwhile, the video, courtesy of SUPERVOID.tv, explores isolation and detachment in a visual sense, painting the band in warped psychedelic effects and a nocturnal color palette.

Laub says of the video, “It was an amazing experience to get to work with SUPERVOID.tv on this music video. One of the more unique effects that their team was able to create was done by strapping multicolored crystals to the edges of the camera lenses. The crystals overlapped the shot, and by setting up lights that refracted through the crystals, the camera shots gained a colorful, kaleidoscopic effect. Afterwards, they processed the footage with their signature rotoscoping effects and it really transformed simple shots of us standing near a bay window or on a porch into something from another dimension.”

Walker continues, “Cold Sweat is a reflection of the dizzying parts of isolation. Through SUPERVOID.tv’s dark, psychedelic lens, we were able to deliver something that highlighted feelings of distance. By combining shots that placed us on opposite sides of the room with the claustrophobic and eerie visual effects between us, we were able to capture the feeling of being alone while standing right next to the people you are closest with.”

