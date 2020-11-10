News

Premiere: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Debuts New Song “Call Your Mom” I Told You So Coming January 29 Via Colemine

Photography by Francis A. Wiley



Instrumental jazz combo Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio has released their newest single, “Call Your Mom.” After first gaining acclaim with the group’s 2018 debut Close But No Cigar, the virtuosic trio has returned with more of their smoldering jazz style. Once again, the trio marries elements of jazz, soul, and blues for an exceedingly smooth combo. Their newest track, “Call Your Mom” is the first single from the group’s upcoming sophomore record, I Told You So.

The jazzy guitar and shots of organ bring a swaggering style to the track as the band instantly locks into a tight groove with the organ and guitar trading lines in a simmering jam. Unsurprisingly, given the band’s references to Booker T. & The M.G.'s and Al Green on their first album, the shadows of soul legends also loom large with the band’s newest single. The band updates the classic style of 1960s jazz and the feel of Motown with an effortless energy. The rich tone of Lamarr’s organ is deployed to impressive effect, forming a solid foundation with Dan Weiss’ pocket-groove drumming. Guitarist Jimmy James gets his moments to shine as well with some impressively tight soloing and a smokey jazz feel, but doesn’t overpower the rest of the track, always returning back to the song’s simmering main groove. With “Call Your Mom” the group once again proves themselves to be worthy successors for their genre’s storied history.

Lamarr says of the song’s title, “While we were recording in the studio, the studio engineer, Jason Gray asked me what was the name of the song? I said ‘I have no idea’ then he said ‘How about Call Your Mom?’ and I said ‘That’s dope. Let’s do it.’ It wasn’t until months later that I realized where that name came from. It was a sticker in the back of my Hammond B3 from a club we played at in Birmingham AL called ‘Mom’s Basement.’” Check out the song below and look out for I Told You So, out January 29 on Colemine Records.



