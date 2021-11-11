News

Premiere: Dentist Share New Single “Spilled Coffee” "Spilled Coffee" is Out November 12th via Cleopatra Records.

Photography by Danielle Reid



New Jersey-based surf punk outfit Dentist have been making waves in their local Asbury Park scene for years, releasing a string of stellar albums of fuzzy indie rock. The band released Night Swimming, their last full-length record, in 2018 and though COVID grounded them for 2020, the band returned this year with a pair of singles, “Don’t Let Me Catch You” and “Let Me Let Go.” Tomorrow, Dentist is set to release their last single of the year, “Spilled Coffee,” but you can get an early listen to the single below, premiering with Under the Radar.

After the upbeat pop punk of their previous two singles, “Spilled Coffee” goes in a slightly darker direction, taking Dentist’s beachy riffs to the world of post punk. The band’s fuzzy surf guitar riffs are now met with dark, churning basslines and anxious lyricism. Yet Emily Bornemann’s catchy vocal melodies and the song’s tight, elliptical rhythms lend it an indelible danceable element.

That balance between light and dark was something the band specifically tried to capture. As they explain, “For this single, we wanted to release something that coincides with the feeling you get moving from fall into winter. ‘Spilled Coffee’ has an ominous vibe, but it’s also something you’d want to dance to, to help move away from your upcoming seasonal depression.”

Check out the song a day early below. Dentist’s “Spilled Coffee” is out everywhere on November 12th via Cleopatra Records.