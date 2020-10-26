News

Premiere: DeVotchKa Debuts Cover Of “The Neverending Story” Amanda Shires and Tami Stronach Feature In the Song And Video





Denver-based quartet DeVotchKa has partnered with Amanda Shires of The Highwomen and actress Tami Stronach, the Childlike Empress herself, for a cover of “The Neverending Story,” the theme song to the classic 1984 movie of the same name. With the COVID-19 pandemic putting huge strains on the livelihoods of thousands of music industry professionals the band is also using the cover to give back. All proceeds from the video, streams, and vinyl sales will go to MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable organization. MusiCares provides financial support for medical care, addiction treatment, and COVID-19 relief for artists and crew in the music industry who’ve lost their income due to the pandemic.

The delightful socially distanced video captures the childlike wonder of the track, even featuring Stronach’s own daughter in an adorable cameo. Though DeVotchKa finds the essential buoyant awe of the original, they also add some touches that are quintessential DeVotchKa, such as the violin, accordion, and theremin. It’s an unexpected and uplifting treat for fans of the film, one listeners can also be a part of to “fight the nothing,” since an instrumental version of the track will be available for fans to record their own karaoke versions of the song. Fans will also get a chance to win a cameo video from Tami Stronach and personalized videos from the members of DeVotchKa.

Nick Urata, frontman and lead singer for DeVotchKa, says “In these tumultuous times, we wanted to say thanks with a musical flight of fancy. For every kid from the ‘80s and beyond, The Neverending Story looms large in our collective consciousness; and the theme song is burnt into our brains.” Urata goes on to say, “The best part of this project was teaming up with MusiCares. They have been an invaluable support system for the musical community, especially in this time when so many in our line of work are struggling." Check out the video below and consider donating to MusiCares to support music industry professionals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.