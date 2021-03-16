Premiere: Ditchbird Debuts New Single, “In It Together”

News

Duluth, MN-based musician Tony Petersen has spent 2021 building to the release of his forthcoming debut album under the moniker Ditchbird, Real Enough For You Now. Petersen, best known as the guitarist for the indie rock band Social Animals, was sidelined from touring due to the pandemic, yet the isolation allowed him to explore his own songwriting, unearthing dozens of songs he’d written over the years.

On Real Enough For You Now, Petersen’s influences coalesce into a folk-influenced sound that pays tribute to his longtime love for Springsteen, The Replacements, and Neil Young. Ditchbird has now returned with the newest single from the record, “In It Together,” premiering with Under the Radar.

While other tracks on the album lean further into stomping or strutting tones, “In It Together” immediately shines with gentle warmth and inviting energy. The approachable instrumental centers on Petersen’s honeyed vocals, accompanying him with only the slightest hint of electronic drums, acoustic guitar, and piano. Yet, despite the subdued presentation, the track also sports its own expressive element, offering the loyalty of friendship and companionship. As Petersen sings, “But when the world’s a mess and we’re in way over our heads/In it together till the end.” It’s the exact sort of welcoming sentiment that acts as a caring hand or soothing balm amidst tough times.

Petersen says of the song, “‘In It Together’ is propelled by an electronic drum sound, and on top sits a palm-muted acoustic guitar. The lyrics originated in a dream where a friend was singing the opening line. When I woke up, I stole it from him; although it was my dream, so technically I guess I wrote it. The song is about trying to be a good friend to a person who is being crushed by the weight of the universe and their own choices. You can’t heal them, fix their problems, or change their coping mechanisms. All you can do is promise to be there with a commitment to friendship.” Check out the song below and watch for Real Enough For You Now, out April 23rd.

