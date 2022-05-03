News

Premiere: Dopapod Shares New Single “Fannie” Dopapod Coming May 27th

Photography by Michael Weintrob



Today, prog rock quartet Dopapod are back with a new single “Fannie,” premiering with Under the Radar. The track is the fourth and latest from the band’s forthcoming self-titled record, Dopapod. The band’s new effort is the latest taste of their cosmic style, pulling from an ever-expanding range of influences including elements from metal, jazz, funk, electronica, and Americana. The new release also comes after recent singles including “Think,” “Grow,” and “Black Holes.”

The record also comes included with a new tabletop roll-and-move board game, Building a Time Machine, which comes included in the record’s gatefold vinyl packaging. Created alongside the band’s longtime team member and former lighting designer Luke Stratton, the game takes players on a time-bending journey through each of Dopapod’s eight albums, with each space representing a song. Accompanying the game, the band are also sharing a new episodic animated short film project created with partners Tandem Media.

“Fannie” quickly finds the band falling into their trademark hypnotic grooves. The band’s electric chemistry shines as they craft a dreamy sense of infinite expanse, carried by an insistent looping guitar riff, twinkling keys, distinctive vocals, and playful lyrics. The band’s psychedelic alchemy works perfect with the track’s simmering pace and lets the track wind onwards with an irresistible allure. Meanwhile, the accompanying video is similarly psychedelic and hypnotizing, with a person lost in an endless looping reverie as he dreams of his love.

As guitarist and vocalist Rob Compa explains, “It’s a feel-good song. It was born while we were on a camping trip in Colorado, and it stuck. The lyrics have a cool ring to them. They lend themselves to being interpreted in a lot of different ways by the listener. Between Eli and I, this nice alchemy happens. We leaned on the groove, and the lyrics sounded phonetically cool, so it all worked together.”

Check out the song and video below. Dopapod is out everywhere on May 27th.

