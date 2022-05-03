 Premiere: Dopapod Shares New Single “Fannie” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022  
Subscribe

Premiere: Dopapod Shares New Single “Fannie”

Dopapod Coming May 27th

May 03, 2022 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Michael Weintrob
Bookmark and Share


Today, prog rock quartet Dopapod are back with a new single “Fannie,” premiering with Under the Radar. The track is the fourth and latest from the band’s forthcoming self-titled record, Dopapod. The band’s new effort is the latest taste of their cosmic style, pulling from an ever-expanding range of influences including elements from metal, jazz, funk, electronica, and Americana. The new release also comes after recent singles including “Think,” “Grow,” and “Black Holes.”

The record also comes included with a new tabletop roll-and-move board game, Building a Time Machine, which comes included in the record’s gatefold vinyl packaging. Created alongside the band’s longtime team member and former lighting designer Luke Stratton, the game takes players on a time-bending journey through each of Dopapod’s eight albums, with each space representing a song. Accompanying the game, the band are also sharing a new episodic animated short film project created with partners Tandem Media.

“Fannie” quickly finds the band falling into their trademark hypnotic grooves. The band’s electric chemistry shines as they craft a dreamy sense of infinite expanse, carried by an insistent looping guitar riff, twinkling keys, distinctive vocals, and playful lyrics. The band’s psychedelic alchemy works perfect with the track’s simmering pace and lets the track wind onwards with an irresistible allure. Meanwhile, the accompanying video is similarly psychedelic and hypnotizing, with a person lost in an endless looping reverie as he dreams of his love.

As guitarist and vocalist Rob Compa explains, “It’s a feel-good song. It was born while we were on a camping trip in Colorado, and it stuck. The lyrics have a cool ring to them. They lend themselves to being interpreted in a lot of different ways by the listener. Between Eli and I, this nice alchemy happens. We leaned on the groove, and the lyrics sounded phonetically cool, so it all worked together.”

Check out the song and video below. Dopapod is out everywhere on May 27th.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent