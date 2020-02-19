News

Premiere: Draag Share Interactive Video for New Single “Alternative Privilege” Clara Luz EP Due Out This Friday

Photography by Devonte Johnson



Los Angeles-based indie shoegaze quintet Draag have shared their mind bending interactive video for their new single, "Alternative Privilege," off of their forthcoming Clara Luz EP, due out this Friday (February 21), and we are pleased to premiere it. The video features an interactive grab and drag mechanism that lets you view 360 degrees around a virtual spacecraft while it travels through a psychedelic dimension full of cultural artifacts and alien architecture. The track itself accompanies such a heady ride with a lush wall of feedback and Stereolab-esque vocal interplays. Check out the video, as well as the single art below.

On the making of the video, Jessica Huang of Draag had this to say: "'Alternative Privilege' is about how your dreams, hopes, and aspirations disappear with age as reality sets in to our cruel world. Lionel Williams of Vinyl Williams, an incredibly talented and unique artist, created a 360 interactive universe for 'Alternative Privilege,' roaming through a futuristic childlike fantasy - a direct antithesis to the content of the song. And we love that. Adulthood kills dreams but we still believe in materializing fantasy, which is what making music is to us. Jon Nunez of melodic dream sludge metal band Torche produced this track and he was perfect for it. He was able to pull off ambitiously overdubbing an unusual amount of 20 to 30 guitar, vocal, and synth tracks."

