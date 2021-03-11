News

Premiere: Dräger Debuts New Single “Light Years” Debut Album Goths à la Discothèque Out May 7th Via Trash Casual

Photography by Andrew Segreti



Brooklyn-based musician Dräger makes music situated at the edge of retro new wave, alt soul, and punk rhythms, all filtered through a sarcastic take on modern melancholia. Dräger’s newly announced upcoming debut album Goths à la Discothèque is his deepest dive into these sounds yet, written, recorded, produced, and mixed at his Brooklyn home studio. Dräger has also shared the second single from the record, “Light Years,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Light Years” encapsulates Dräger’s style he’s coined “Synthadelic Pop.” New wave synth soundscapes, driving dance beats, and sharp pop melodies all weave together for a shot of colorful neon-lit adrenaline. Meanwhile, Dräger delivers a dramatic vocal performance, adding a playful undercurrent to the lyrics about chasing youthful thrills. Dräger finds himself at the crossroads of adulthood, wondering whether to keep looking for the next adventure or head for new horizons. He sings, “We used to the boys in bands/Of sex, drugs, rock and roll/Now we’re just coming down/And shooting for self-control.” Whichever path Dräger takes, “Light Years” confirms it’s likely to be full of colorful melodies and joyous dance rhythms.

As Dräger explains of the song, “It’s a moment where you look back on all the things that have landed you here and you wonder if the signs are still leading you forward with the road you've been on or if they're telling you to take the next exit to the unknown.” Check out the song below and watch for Goths à la Discothèque, out May 7th on Trash Casual.