Premiere: Drew Beskin Debuts New Single and Video For “Going Alright For You”

Athens singer/songwriter Drew Beskin has been on the scene for over a decade now, both as a solo artist and as frontman for The District Attorneys, Party Dolls, and PURSES. His upcoming third full-length solo album, Problematic for the People, was originally conceived as his last, a plan that was thankfully scrapped but results in some of Beskin’s most wide-ranging work yet as Beskin touches on new angles to his pop rock songwriting. Beskin also linked with Drew Vandenberg (Faye Webster, Deerhunter) and Matt Martin (COIN, Wanderwild) on production.

Beskin already teased the record last year with “The Cut of My Jib” and “Swimming in Bed” but he’s now back with the first official single from the record, “Going Alright For You,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

As far as lead singles go, few fit the bill better than “Going Alright For You.” Offering a bit of an ‘80s twist on Beskin’s style, courtesy of the shimmering synth textures, crunching riffs, and feather-light handclaps, the track proves playfully fun and viscerally irresistible. Beskin offers the sort of driving pace, upbeat instrumentation, and earworm hooks that settle into your brain and stick around after the closing notes ring. Accompanying the track, Beskin has also shared a new video, casting himself, the band, and some special guests in a fictional late-night show.

Beskin says of the track, “The music was written first for “Going Alright For You”, driving alone in my car. I came up with the riff while humming and a beat on my steering wheel then quickly voice memo’d it. Lyrically, it’s about looking yourself over and finding your edge even as you grow older and start to settle down. You can mature and (potentially) have less things to complain about but that doesn’t change who you are at your core. The song is a reminder to myself that no matter where you are in life there is always something to sing about.”

“The video is part one of a two-part series. It features one of our producers, Drew Vandenberg, hosting a fictitious late night show along with some of our dear friends. Visually, I wanted to match the 80s rock feel the song tries to achieve and have as much fun as possible. Even though we were “performing” along with the pre-recorded track we couldn’t help but feel a rush from being together and playing our instruments. Looking forward to hopefully getting out and playing some shows soon!”

Check out the song and video below and watch for Problematic for the People, out July 2nd via Super Canoe.

