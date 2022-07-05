News

Premiere: Drew Beskin & The Sunshine Debuts New Single "Spoilers"





Last year, Athens singer/songwriter Drew Beskin shared his third full-length solo album, Problematic for the People. We at Under the Radar also shared the record’s single, “Going Alright For You,” an early taste of the album’s soaring pop songwriting and playful style. Now, Beskin has linked up with a rollicking new backing band, The Sunshine, featuring fellow Athens musicians Tommy Trautwein (Well Kept, Wanderwild), Gideon Johnston (The Pink Stones, Hotel Fiction) and Elijah Johnston.

The band have a debut album coming in September, but ahead of the record’s release the band have shared a new single, “Spoilers,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

After the sun-lit alt rock of the outfit’s lead single, “Lisa Simpson’s Fangs,” Beskin and company’s new track is a rousing piece of piano rock, one that contrasts a charmingly ramshackle rhythm section with a bright melodic instrumental. In the latter half, the track takes a surprisingly chaotic turn, layering together an all-out rush of hooks as the track marches to a dramatic finish.

Beskin says of the track, “‘Spoilers’ is the second song I wrote and brought to Tommy, Elijah and Gideon for the project that would eventually turn into The Sunshine back late 2020. I had just finished recording what would be Problematic for the People and had no expectations to make another record, just wanted to record some songs with my friends. It started off as an attempt to write a Martha My Dear-esque solo piano musical theatre tune on its own. Once everyone came together we added a Tears For Fears meets Elliott Smith drum track to it and applied pots, pans and as many earworms as we could. We recorded everything for this song in one day. It was a pretty inspiring day and I think it is one of the more interesting tracks in my arsenal. After that session, we realized we had to keep making songs together that eventually lead to the creation of this album that will finally see the light of day soon.”

Check out the song early below, out tomorrow via Super Canoe.