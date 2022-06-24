 Premiere: Dust In The Sunlight Shares New Video for “Just A Call” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, June 24th, 2022  
Subscribe

Premiere: Dust In The Sunlight Shares New Video for “Just A Call”

Sophomore EP, Same World, Different Eyes Out Now via Project Melody

Jun 24, 2022 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Rosie Wilson
Bookmark and Share


Today, London-based indie folk two-piece Dust In The Sunlight have shared their enchanting live video for their new track, “Just A Call,” filmed by Rob Humm. The track is taken from the band’s sophomore EP, Same World, Different Eyes, out everywhere now.

The live version, recorded at Tom Donovan studio and produced by Tom himself, captures the band’s ethereal live presence and rich melodic talents. The band conjures a swirling stripped-back instrumental, with gentle sunbursts of piano coloring the track’s ruminative fingerpicked guitar foundations. Annie Rew Shaw and Billy Wright intertwine with featured vocalist Kahlla, enlacing into a dance of glassy melody and celestial harmonies while the lyrics trace the contours of a story of loss, pain, and healing一““Told you her last words / That there is no room / I saw my own hurt / I saw it in you / I passed on my pain / So that I could heal / All the time unkind / Was all I could feel.”

“Just A Call” also features on the band’s recently released EP, Same World, Different Eyes. The EP follows the band’s 2020 debut self-titled EP, and crafts a similarly luscious mix of strings and lilting vocals. The band explains of their new EP, “All of the songs were written before the pandemic hit, but I feel over the past few years they’ve become even more relevant - trying to find some form of connection with other humans, which I think people are struggling with right now with so much division in the world. I always come back to the Jo Cox quote ‘We have more in common than which divides us’.”

Check out the video below. The Same World, Different Eyes EP is out now via indie label Project Melody.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent