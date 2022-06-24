News

Premiere: Dust In The Sunlight Shares New Video for “Just A Call” Sophomore EP, Same World, Different Eyes Out Now via Project Melody

Photography by Rosie Wilson



Today, London-based indie folk two-piece Dust In The Sunlight have shared their enchanting live video for their new track, “Just A Call,” filmed by Rob Humm. The track is taken from the band’s sophomore EP, Same World, Different Eyes, out everywhere now.

The live version, recorded at Tom Donovan studio and produced by Tom himself, captures the band’s ethereal live presence and rich melodic talents. The band conjures a swirling stripped-back instrumental, with gentle sunbursts of piano coloring the track’s ruminative fingerpicked guitar foundations. Annie Rew Shaw and Billy Wright intertwine with featured vocalist Kahlla, enlacing into a dance of glassy melody and celestial harmonies while the lyrics trace the contours of a story of loss, pain, and healing一““Told you her last words / That there is no room / I saw my own hurt / I saw it in you / I passed on my pain / So that I could heal / All the time unkind / Was all I could feel.”

“Just A Call” also features on the band’s recently released EP, Same World, Different Eyes. The EP follows the band’s 2020 debut self-titled EP, and crafts a similarly luscious mix of strings and lilting vocals. The band explains of their new EP, “All of the songs were written before the pandemic hit, but I feel over the past few years they’ve become even more relevant - trying to find some form of connection with other humans, which I think people are struggling with right now with so much division in the world. I always come back to the Jo Cox quote ‘We have more in common than which divides us’.”

The Same World, Different Eyes EP is out now via indie label Project Melody.

<p>